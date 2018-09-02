Home States Karnataka

Resorts shut, tourists look for options around Mysuru and Chamarajanagar

As the prices have shot up to Rs 4,500 per person in resorts on the banks of the Cauvery near Talakadu and Rs 16,000 per night in Kabini backwaters, the tourists are heading towards Ooty.

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sand bags put to prevent soil erosion from sidewalls of Ghat road

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With Kodagu district administration asking resorts, hotels and homestays to shut till September 18, resorts around Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are making a killing. As the inquiries have increased, the prices quoted by the resorts and cottages have shot up manifold. Over 7,000 people visit Kodagu during weekends. Most of these tourists are now looking to these districts. Cottages run by the Karnataka Tourism Development Corporation, Forest Department in Srirangapatna, Bandipur, K Gudi, HD Kote, Madyaranga near Barachukki and other places are also getting many enquiries.

As the prices have shot up to Rs 4,500 per person in resorts on the banks of the Cauvery near Talakadu and Rs 16,000 per night in Kabini backwaters, the tourists are heading towards Ooty. The closure of resorts in Wayanad after heavy rains triggering floods and landslides has also made the techies and weekend travellers explore places like BR Hills in Yalandur taluk and budget hotels in Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar areas.

Hassan: The Public Works Department is likely to allow light motor vehicles and KSRTC multi-axle Volvo buses on the Shiradi Ghat stretch between Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada in 10 days (mostly from September 11).   The Shiradi Ghat stretch on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH-75 was closed for all types of vehicles due to landslides recently. PWD Minister H D Revanna said he will give permission for only light motor vehicles after obtaining fitness certificate from engineers who have been supervising the road work on the stretch.  The work on strengthening side protection walls using sand bags is almost completed, NHAI sources said.

App to estimate crop loss in Kodagu
Bengaluru: The state government’s e-governance department has developed a mobile application to assess crop loss due to natural calamities like flood, drought and pest attacks. To begin with, officials will use the app to assess the losses faced by estate owners and farmers in Kodagu due to the recent floods so that compensation can be disbursed accordingly. “We are using it in Kodagu where crops have been damaged in rains. We are going to start using the app in a day or two,’’ Ramesh Ippikoppa, technical assistant, Kodagu Horticulture Department. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kodagu district Karnataka Tourism Development Kabini backwaters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to