Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru sand miners swim across river to escape

Late night on Saturday, the taluk tahsildar with his team of 11 members visited Adyar Katte at Adyar Padav, a little away from Mangaluru, based on a tip-off.

Published: 03rd September 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: About 12 sand miners escaped from the clutches of a team led by the Mangaluru tahsildar cracking down on illegal sand mining in the district by jumping into the river and swimming across on the city’s outskirts on Saturday night.

Tahsildar Guruprasad told Express that the miners were on boats when the team raided them. “They jumped into the water and swam across, while four drivers (of the sand lorries) took to their feet and escaped,” he said.

Late night on Saturday, the taluk tahsildar with his team of 11 members visited Adyar Katte at Adyar Padav, a little away from Mangaluru, based on a tip-off. There they saw men busy drawing sand from the river bed illegally. The team that chased the offenders was outdone by the latter in the dead of the night. However, they managed to seize three boats, four JCBs, seven tippers and a scooter.  As many as 10 loads of sand were seized from the miners, said Guruprasad.

The value of the seized items is yet to be estimated. Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil confirmed the raid on illegal sand mining activity. The district has a history of being plagued by illegal sand miners, transporters and hoarders. At least 53 complaints about illegal sand activity this year were received at the police station and most were handed over to the mines and geology department for further action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sand miners Illegal sand mining Karnataka sand mining Mangaluru tahsildar Adyar Katte

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival