BS Yeddyurappa says civic poll results not a trendsetter for Lok Sabha polls 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP, that is on the back foot after the announcement of the ULB election results, maintained that the outcome of these polls was neither an indication nor a trendsetter for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party, however, claimed that its performance in the polls was impressive as it managed to make inroads into JD(S) and Congress strongholds in the Old Mysuru region. “The outcome of this ULB election is neither an indication nor a trendsetter for the Lok Sabha polls.

Parliamentary elections are fought on a different note; issues are going to be totally different from the Assembly and local body elections,” BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said after the results were declared on Monday. According to the former CM, as far as the Lok Sabha elections are concerned, the BJP is on a very strong footing in all aspects and the party is confident of winning 22-25 seats of the total 28 seats.

People’s mood is already set to vote BJP in the coming Parliamentary elections, he said. Terming BJP’s performance as impressive, Yeddyurappa said, “We have substantially increased our tally in hundreds of ULBs across the state. This is the proof of the BJP continuing to enjoy the support and confidence of the people.”

He accused the Congress and JD (S) of blatantly misusing official machinery and money power. “That we have successfully fought against this joint onslaught of the two unprincipled parties and achieved a fantastic victory is by itself a commendable performance. That apart, the BJP has made inroads into the JDS and Congress strongholds of Hassan by winning 13 seats in local bodies.

This proves my statement that the BJP’s performance is impressive,” he added. Yeddyurappa said it has been a decisive victory of the BJP in Shivamogga City Corporation. In other two corporations - Mysuru and Tumakuru - the party emerged as the single largest party. In Udupi and Bagalkot CMCs, the BJP has nearly swept the polls, he added.