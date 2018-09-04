Home States Karnataka

BS Yeddyurappa says civic poll results not a trendsetter for Lok Sabha polls 

According to the former CM, as far as the Lok Sabha elections are concerned, the BJP is on a very strong footing in all aspects and the party is confident of winning 22-25 seats in the state.

Published: 04th September 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yeddyurappa_Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly

BS Yeddyurappa (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP, that is on the back foot after the announcement of the ULB election results, maintained that the outcome of these polls was neither an indication nor a trendsetter for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party, however, claimed that its performance in the polls was impressive as it managed to make inroads into JD(S) and Congress strongholds in the Old Mysuru region. “The outcome of this ULB election is neither an indication nor a trendsetter for the Lok Sabha polls.

Parliamentary elections are fought on a different note; issues are going to be totally different from the Assembly and local body elections,” BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said after the results were declared on Monday. According to the former CM, as far as the Lok Sabha elections are concerned, the BJP is on a very strong footing in all aspects and the party is confident of winning 22-25 seats of the total 28 seats.

People’s mood is already set to vote BJP in the coming Parliamentary elections, he said. Terming BJP’s performance as impressive, Yeddyurappa said, “We have substantially increased our tally in hundreds of ULBs across the state. This is the proof of the BJP continuing to enjoy the support and confidence of the people.”

He accused the Congress and JD (S) of blatantly misusing official machinery and money power. “That we have successfully fought against this joint onslaught of the two unprincipled parties and achieved a fantastic victory is by itself a commendable performance. That apart, the BJP has made inroads into the JDS and Congress strongholds of Hassan by winning 13 seats in local bodies.

This proves my statement that the BJP’s performance is impressive,” he added. Yeddyurappa said it has been a decisive victory of the BJP in Shivamogga City Corporation. In other two corporations - Mysuru and Tumakuru - the party emerged as the single largest party. In Udupi and Bagalkot CMCs, the BJP has nearly swept the polls, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka civic polls Karnataka BJP General Elections 2019 BS Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India