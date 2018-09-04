Home States Karnataka

Rashtriya Dharma Sansad wants to replace Macaulay system with Vedic education

The Sansad was convened with this major resolution where the sadhus opined that there is a dire need to revamp the western model of education and introduce a curriculum that has rich Indian wisdom.

Published: 04th September 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Dharma Sansad being held at Shri Rama Kshetra at Kanyadi on Monday I Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The congregation of Sadhus and saints assembled in hundreds at Rashtriya Dharma Sansad at Shri Rama Kshetra in Kanyadi in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday stressed the need to replace the present foreign education system of Lord Macaulay with an Indian education system centred around Vedas, Upanishads and sacred texts like Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavad Githa. 

The Sansad was convened with this major resolution where the sadhus and saints opined that there is a dire need to revamp the western model of education and introduce a curriculum that has rich Indian wisdom, especially when the great Indian ancient texts are available in translation in all regional languages. The youth should be introduced to them and turned into the custodians of rich Indian cultural heritage, they opined. 

The Rashtriya Dharma Sansad began at Shri Rama Kshetra on Monday morning after the tenth pattabisheka of Shri Shri Shri Brahmananda Saraswathi Swami, head of Shri Rama Kshetra Mahasamasthanam.

The event was supposed to be inaugurated by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who failed to turn up. Union HRD  Minister Prakash Javadekar, Opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa, Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje and NAAC Director S C Sharma who were chief guests for the event were also conspicuous by their absence. 

Sansad urges govts for Gurukul-based education
Rashtriya Dharma Sansad 2018 passed six resolutions wherein the sadhus and saints have urged state and central governments to keep aside their differences for the next ten years and work towards reintroducing gurukul-based anganwadi system in all the villages of the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rashtriya Dharma Sansad Dakshina Kannada Lord Macaulay Vedic education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India