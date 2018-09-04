Rashtriya Dharma Sansad wants to replace Macaulay system with Vedic education

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The congregation of Sadhus and saints assembled in hundreds at Rashtriya Dharma Sansad at Shri Rama Kshetra in Kanyadi in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday stressed the need to replace the present foreign education system of Lord Macaulay with an Indian education system centred around Vedas, Upanishads and sacred texts like Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavad Githa.

The Sansad was convened with this major resolution where the sadhus and saints opined that there is a dire need to revamp the western model of education and introduce a curriculum that has rich Indian wisdom, especially when the great Indian ancient texts are available in translation in all regional languages. The youth should be introduced to them and turned into the custodians of rich Indian cultural heritage, they opined.

The Rashtriya Dharma Sansad began at Shri Rama Kshetra on Monday morning after the tenth pattabisheka of Shri Shri Shri Brahmananda Saraswathi Swami, head of Shri Rama Kshetra Mahasamasthanam.

The event was supposed to be inaugurated by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who failed to turn up. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Opposition leader B S Yeddyurappa, Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje and NAAC Director S C Sharma who were chief guests for the event were also conspicuous by their absence.

Sansad urges govts for Gurukul-based education

Rashtriya Dharma Sansad 2018 passed six resolutions wherein the sadhus and saints have urged state and central governments to keep aside their differences for the next ten years and work towards reintroducing gurukul-based anganwadi system in all the villages of the country.