Ron Town's ‘village of teachers’ has a tutor in every household

GADAG: Hullur, a village near Ron Town in Gadag district, boasts of a unique and enviable distinction. It is famous as a ‘village of teachers’ as every household here has at least one teacher, and hundreds of teaching aspirants in the village who are pursuing either diploma or bachelor degree in education.

With a population of 12,000, there are a whopping 1,500 teachers in the village who are serving across Karnataka. Out of these, nearly 850 teachers are working in government schools.Take the case of B M Madiwalar. A teacher himself, he has six others in the same profession in his family who are serving across the state. There are many households which have at least three teachers.

Senior teachers attribute this almost obsessive interest in the profession to the establishment of a government school way back in 1869. According to them, the school has been a source of inspiration for many to take up a teaching job.

“This government school is the catalysing force behind shaping the careers of many till date. Though the school lacks modern facilities and is located in an interior place, the committed teachers who taught there made all the difference,” said a teacher. “Teachers here use mediums such as drama and folklore to create awareness about good education to the students. Now with every house having one or more teachers, even students here aspire to enter the profession,” the teacher added.

An aspiring teacher Rajesab Halakeri, who is pursuing BEd, said, “A teacher’s job is a noble one and we are just following our elders. Whenever we think about our career, we end up choosing teaching as a profession.”

Reunion once a year

During summer holidays, a reunion of all teachers is organised. “Every year during May, the teachers from across the state come down to Hallur. We arrange a small function and teachers share our experience,” said Manjunathgoud M Menasagi of SA College, Naregal.