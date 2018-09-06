‘Bounce’ your way around town with bike rentals

K Rathna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bounce, a Mysuru-based startup, offers a scooter sharing service which allows users to pick up a scooter from anywhere, ride it to their destination and drop it off at any location. Launched in January 2016, they are providing their services in Mysuru near KSRTC Bus Stand, KR Circle and Infosys Gate – 4.

The founders of Bounce – HR Vivekananda, Varun Agni and G Anil, who were keen on the idea of a dockless ride sharing systems that are already popular in different parts of the world, decided to launch Bounce.

Beside scooters and motorcycles, Bounce has also ventured into others forms of personal transport. In the future, the founders want to convert their entire fleet into electric vehicles and are in active talks with partners in China and Taiwan to source such products.

According to Vivekananda, co-founder, there is tremendous potential for innovation in tier 2-cities.

“We have gone beyond scooters, offering other forms of transport including bicycles, electric bicycles and kick scooters across the city. It’s an easy, convenient and affordable mobility solution aimed at tackling the first and last-mile connectivity challenges faced by Indian commuters,” says the former chartered account

Their technology-enabled solution aims to offer low-cost transportation that can help cover short distances in the fastest time possible. The average cost per km is as low as `6 for. With most intra-city commute being under 5 km, the service is seeing massive adoption.

Their fleet occupancy is close to 90 per cent in the city and the founders are looking to double the capacity in the coming months.Sharing the story of their venture, Vivekananda adds, “We figured that two-wheelers would suit the public requirement better since we already have the fuel infrastructure for them. Coincidentally, around the same time, the authorities at Namma Metro in Bengaluru were working with bike sharing companies, trying to find a more ideal option for metro commuters’ first and last mile connectivity.”

He adds, “We thought of taking this to a broader utility model where people should be able to pick up the bike anywhere they need to and drop it at their destination, wherever that may be. That’s when our idea of Keyless bikes was born.”

Co-founder Anil says, “There is an immense potential in India, where a limitation of space and cost has always made two-wheelers more popular. There is a lot of momentum in retail, food and all-round growth.”

Amit Patil, a tourist who uses their service, says, “Instead of spending money on autos, we can rent vehicles. The bikes are in good condition and well-maintained. I will be missing this when I head back to

Maharashtra. We can use these bikes to go outside of town, and park it anywhere.”

To rent vehicles

Download Bounce App, locate the nearest bike, confirm the booking, enter OTP and start riding. One can avail Bounce services in Bengaluru, Dandeli, Shravanabelegola, Hyderabad, Gokarna, Belagavi, Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Manipal and surrounding places.