Congress’ statewide agitation to kick off from Chikkamagaluru today

While the Congress intends to conclude the series of protests with a rally in Bengaluru, it is yet to decide on a date for the event.

Published: 07th September 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre is expected to be present at the launch of the party's statewide protest along with other big names (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will launch its statewide agitation against the Union government on Friday from Chikkamagaluru. District in-charge Minister K J George will flag off the protest that will mark the beginning of a series of agitations the party intends to hold in each district till September 16. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, district Congress units have been told to take up the Rafale fighter jet deal, GST, rise in fuel prices, demonetisation, black money and falling value of the rupee as primary agendas to attack the Centre.

While the Congress intends to conclude the series of protests with a rally in Bengaluru, it is yet to decide on a date for the event. The series of protests are part of Congress' nationwide campaign against the NDA government.

"Demonetisation was nothing but a process to convert black money into white without taxation and returns for the government. We are yet to understand who the NDA government wanted to help with it," said KPCC vice-president V R Sudarshan said. While KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre is expected to be present at the launch of the party's statewide protest, there has been no word regarding the participation of any central leaders. The onus of organising the protests is on the district in-charge ministers, MLAs and district Congress presidents.

After the launch in Chikkamagaluru, the party will hold protests in Shivamogga, Raichur, Kolar and Ballari on September 10; in Uttara Kannada, Mandya, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Ramanagara and Belagavi on September 11; in Chitradurga and Gadag on September 12, Yadgir on September 14;  in Tumakuru, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkaballapur and all constituencies of Bengaluru on September 16.

