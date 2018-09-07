Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Endosulphan victims not given extra ration promised, reveals RTI 

Kabaka told Express that the government had recently submitted a report to KSHRC on its programmes being implemented exclusively for the welfare of endosulfan victims in three coastal districts

Published: 07th September 2018 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Harsha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Is the state government spinning a web of lies in order to impress on the High Court that it is earnestly helping endosulfan victims lead a life of dignity? Information obtained under Right to Information (RTI) Act by RTI activist Sanjeeva Kabaka reveals that the government has misled the High Court and later the Karnataka State Human Rights Corporation (KSHRC) with a string of lies on the rehabilitation of victims of endosulfan poisoning in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

Kabaka told Express that the government had recently submitted a report to KSHRC on its programmes being implemented exclusively for the welfare of endosulfan victims in three coastal districts. KSHRC had sought a report from the government after Kokkada endosulfan victims horata sangha convenor Sreedhar Gowda K filed a complaint accusing the government of not responding to their demands.

The report submitted to KSHRC was also shared with Sreedhara Gowda and other activists ‘“After reading the report, we decided to expose the lies of the government,’’ said Kabaka.In the report, the Health and Family Welfare Department stated that following an approval from the government an ‘independent agency’ had been set up to identify Endosulfan victims and arrange vehicles to ferry them to the hospital among others. The department also claimed that an exclusive package worth `5,000 lakh had been accepted by government. “The biggest false statement is that the government had been disbursing free of cost 10 kg of food grains to each endosulfan victim,’’ said Kabaka.

Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts, in their RTI replies,had declared that besides Anna Bhagya and Antyodaya there were no free ration food disbursal schemes exclusively for victims.

Lies and more lies..

An exclusisve agency to implement welfare programmes for endosulfan victims Rs 5,000 lakh package for endosulfan victims approved by govt
Free ration, home based palliative care, mobile medical unit
Three more day care centres and two permanent rehabilitation centres to be a reality within a year (July 2017)

CASE IN POINT

19-year-old Revathi, an endosulfan victim, breathed her last weeks ago. She did not receive any free foodgrains let alone compensation, says her father Gopanna Gowda. Shivaprasad, an endosulfan victim from Soorikumeru in Bantwal taluk, is yet to receive monthly stipend. The delay in releasing stipend had forced Karnataka State Human Rights Organisation to request the DK Deputy Commissioner
to expedite the release of stipend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Endosulphan victims Endosulphan Karnataka government Sanjeeva Kabaka KSHRC RTI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality