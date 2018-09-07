Home States Karnataka

Pedestrian falls into deep pit in Hubballi, rescued

A 34-year-old pedestrian fell into a deep pit which was dug for erecting a concrete column near Desai Circle here on Thursday night.

Published: 07th September 2018

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 34-year-old pedestrian fell into a deep pit which was dug for erecting a concrete column near Desai Circle here on Thursday night. Luckily, he was rescued by local authorities. The pit had been dug for widening of a road-overbridge and some road work is also being carried out.

Abdul Maniyar, a resident of Shakti Nagar, was walking towards Court Circle from Keshwapur. As there was a traffic jam, Maniyar went to the side of the road and started walking to cross the pile-up of vehicles. After a few steps he stepped on a tin sheet kept on the road but fell into a concrete tube-like structure along with the sheet. Passerby noticed the accident and immediately called for rescue teams. Maniyar was hoisted up using a crane after about 15 minutes.

Doctors said Maniyar is fine and is admitted in the emergency ward for a routine check-up. The Suburban police yet to register  a case in this regard.

