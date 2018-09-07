Several departments to be shifted to North Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a significant move to assuage the feelings of neglect and alienation among the people of North Karnataka, the HD Kumaraswamy government has decided to move the head-offices of many departments and corporations from Bengaluru to towns in that region. Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd will be moved from Bengaluru to Alamatti, and the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd will be relocated to a suitable place in north Karnataka, which will be finalised soon. The state cabinet took a decision to this effect on Thursday.

The decision has come in the backdrop of strong public outcry against the Kumaraswamy government, which has been criticised as anti-North Karnataka by some of the outfits in the region. A committee headed by Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar, which was assigned the task to identify the departments and offices which could be relocated to North Karnataka as part of the initiative to eradicate regional imbalance, submitted its report to the state cabinet on Thursday.

The committee has recommended shifting of Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, Department of Archeological Museum, Directorate of Cane Development, Office of Cane Development Commissioner, bifurcation of Karantaka Urban Water Supply and Sewage Board into South and North with a proposal to house the north KUWSSB in North Karnataka.