Will President Kovind's possible helicopter ride stop road works at Belgavi?

BELAGAVI: The proposed visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the city has indeed lifted the sense of pride of the residents here. But the only question gripping them is, “If the President plans to visit the venue in Belagavi by a helicopter, will the ongoing repair of the pathetic roads come to a halt?”

The bad roads were the most concerning issue for the people of Belagavi. Visitors call Belagavi a ‘city of potholes’ and the locals feel insulted. After the visit of the President to Belagavi for attending a function on September 15 was confirmed, the whole staff of the administration were on their feet taking up the challenge to complete the road repairs by the deadline.

The President was supposed to drive from Sambra Airport by road to Gogte Institute of Technology (GIT) which is about 25 km away. The route included Kittur Rani Channamma Circle, College Road, Khanapur Road, Congress Road and Udyambag Main Road, which are all ridden by potholes. The authorities have even commenced the road repair work on war-footing.

However, at a special meeting held by the Regional Commissioner PA Meghannavar, officials felt that it would be better for the President to fly to the venue at GIT rather than drive from the airport. The officials said the roads are ‘non-motorable’ and hence it is preferred that the President uses a helicopter to reach the venue.Kovind is scheduled to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Karnatak Law Society at GIT.