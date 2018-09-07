Home States Karnataka

Will President Kovind's possible helicopter ride stop road works at Belgavi?

The bad roads were the most concerning issue for the people of Belagavi. Visitors call Belagavi a ‘city of potholes’ and the locals feel insulted.

Published: 07th September 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

The ongoing repair work of Khanapur Road in Belagavi on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The proposed visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the city has indeed lifted the sense of pride of the  residents here. But the only question gripping them is, “If the President plans to visit the venue in Belagavi by a helicopter, will the ongoing repair of the pathetic roads come to a halt?”

The bad roads were the most concerning issue for the people of Belagavi. Visitors call Belagavi a ‘city of potholes’ and the locals feel insulted. After the visit of the President to Belagavi for attending a function on September 15 was confirmed, the whole staff of the administration were on their feet taking up the challenge to complete the road repairs by the deadline.

The President was supposed to drive from Sambra Airport by road to Gogte Institute of Technology (GIT) which is about 25 km away. The route included Kittur Rani Channamma Circle, College Road, Khanapur Road, Congress Road and Udyambag Main Road, which are all ridden by potholes. The authorities have even commenced the road repair work on war-footing.

However, at a special meeting held by the Regional Commissioner PA Meghannavar, officials felt that it would be better for the President to fly to the venue at GIT rather than drive from the airport. The officials said the roads are ‘non-motorable’ and hence it is preferred that the President uses a helicopter to reach the venue.Kovind is scheduled to inaugurate the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Karnatak Law Society at GIT. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Belgavi roads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality