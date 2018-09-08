Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Bharat Bandh against fuel price hike likely to affect normal life in state

The bandh will be supported by state public sector bus operator KSRTC employees besides Ola and Uber drivers and owners have also extended their support to it.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By UNI

BENGALURU: The 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress and other organisations on September 10, is likely to evoke good response in Karnataka where the party is a coalition partner with Janata Dal (S).

Various organisations including AITUC and other left party organisations like CITU have called for the shut off agitation and JD(S) is most likely to extend its support, sources said here on Saturday.

The agitation is against high taxes slapped by the Centre and most state governments that had followed suit by charging heavy duties on motor fuel that resulted in petrol prices spiraling to Rs 82 per liter in recent weeks and diesel price over Rs 72 in Karnataka.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had however indicated that the Karnataka government would explore possibilities of bringing down the state taxes on the motor spirit, while speaking at a function in Dakshina Kannada on Friday, saying that if the Centre did not respond to the common people's call, his government will respond positively.

The bandh will be supported by state public sector bus operator KSRTC employees besides Ola and Uber drivers and owners have also extended their support and the taxi service will be seriously hit on Monday.

KPCC President Dinesh Gundurao who led a motorcycle rally against the union government for not reducing the Petrol and Diesel prices today said that Congress will extend its support to the agitation demanding that the BJP government at the Centre that had increased the taxes by 118 per cent since 2014 and rates of diesel by whopping 424 per cent should be brought down.

''We from Congress will launch a major protest against the union government's apathy.

The need of the hour is for the country to bring down the prices of the petroleum products which will, otherwise, affect the economy badly,'' he said.

Central taxes on petrol amounts to Rs 20.72 and state tax at Rs 17.03 per litre in Karnataka, while on diesel costs the consumer Rs 18.67 and Rs 10.59, respectively, according to sources.

 

