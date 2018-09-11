BEML rolls out 205-tonne electric dump truck

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has rolled out the country’s first 205-tonne electric dump truck at its Mysuru plant.

The indigenously designed 205 T Electric Drive Rear Dump Truck (BH205E) is part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. BEML CMD Deepak Kumar Hota said this initiative will address the growing demand for higher capacity equipment in the mining industry as it is environment friendly due to superior efficiency. Hota said the BEML will have a turnover of `1,900 crore from rail and metro orders and another `1,900 crore from mining.

He said they have appealed to the Defence Minister for MBD2 battle tanker orders and claimed it is under active consideration.

“We have also signed an MoU with L& T to deliver in this regard,” he added. Northern Coalfields Limited CMD P K Sinha said 14 per cent of the equipment used for mining comes from the BEML.