Bus fares are highest in Karnataka: Commuters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the increase in fuel prices by the Central government, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have proposed to hike the price of tickets by 15 to 18 per cent in the coming week.

However, the Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike has condemned this move by the Central and state governments “who have both burdened the poor who access the affordable public transport system in the state.”

The fuel price, which is now `82.69 in Bengaluru, is at its highest in the state. “Thanks to the BJP-led Central government, this fuel hike has hit hard the already-struggling road transport corporations in the state. This adversely affects not just the financial administration of the corporations, but has also led to the proposed increase in ticket fares,” Vinay Sreenivasa, vedike member, said.

Both of these pose a problem for the common citizen who use the bus as their primary mode of transport to commute for work, education or leisure, he said. The ticket fares of the BMTC is the highest in the country. The vedike on Monday demanded that the state government reimburse the taxes such as road tax, motor vehicle tax, tolls and fuel tax that is collected from the BMTC/KSRTC.

“Additionally, we have been asking that subsidies be provided on purchase of fuel, spare parts, infrastructure and other equipment that the BMTC/KSRTC incurs on a monthly basis. This will ensure that the burden of changing fuel prices and other economic changes do not fall on the common man,” Sreenivasa said.