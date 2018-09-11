Four boys held for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chatrinaka police on Monday arrested four youngsters aged between 17 to 18 for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl sexually. The arrested persons were produced before the court for judicial remand.

Sub-Inspector B Arvind Goud said that the victim as well as the accused were residing in Chatrinaka police limits.

The victim came into contact with one of the accused 20 days ago and became friends. The victim also became friends with the sister of one of the accused.

A few days ago, the accused asked the victim to go to Charminar with him.

“While returning home, the accused allegedly took the victim to the residence of another accused, where she was confined and sexually assaulted by the youngsters.

However, the victim managed to escape from the place and informed the matter to her parents,’’ the SI said.

Police said that they have registered a rape case and slapped Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) against the accused. After preliminary investigation, the victim was shifted to Bharosa centre for medical care.

“We have arrested the four youngsters in connection with the offence and recorded their statements. They were produced before the court on Monday,” the Sub Inspector informed the media.