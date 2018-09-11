Karnataka: 2 teams to assess loss due to floods

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured necessary financial aid for taking up relief and rehabilitation works in flood ravaged Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and other districts.

He has also promised to send two central teams to study the damage caused by recent torrential rains and floods in the state in response to request for Rs 2,000 crore aid package by a state delegation.

The delegation, which was led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, met Modi in New Delhi on Monday. It included former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara as well.

The state government has estimated the total losses to be about Rs 8,000 crore and requested the union government to release at least Rs 2,000 crore as immediate relief.

The delegation also apprised the Prime Minister of the plight of people in 86 taluks of 17 districts which are under the grip of drought due to scanty rainfall. The delegation sought central aid for procuring fodder and taking up drinking water works.

The issue of Mekedatu project in Cauvery basin too came up for discussion during the meeting as Kumaraswamy requested the Prime Minister to convene a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to iron out the differences between the two states over the project.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, “the Prime Minister has responded favourably to our request. I am hopeful of getting liberal assistance from the union government. We are expecting Rs 2,000 crore aid from union government.”

‘Your family is half of the delegation, Gowdaji’

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who was part of the delegation led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy which met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, had to endure a few embarrassing moments. Even as Gowda and other members of the delegation sat in a row opposite the Prime Minister, the latter requested Gowda to sit next to him, according to sources. Modi also recognised

PWD Minister H D Revanna, who had accompanied Gowda a couple of times to meet Modi in New Delhi in the past. “Gowdaji, I see half of this delegation comprises your family members,” Modi reportedly said in a lighter vein.

The unexpected banter from Modi elicited just a friendly smile from Gowda. The Prime Minister, who was in a jovial mood as he greeted Gowda, then turned to Kumaraswamy to address the serious issue of flood havoc in Kodagu.

Central team to reach city today

Bengaluru: A six-member high-level Central team will reach Bengaluru on Tuesday to inspect the damage in four flood-ravaged districts and assess the total losses. The team is led by Joint Secretary in Home Ministry Anil Mallik. Three members will visit Kodagu district on September 12 and the remaining three will visit Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan districts on the same day. The team will interact with ministers and chief secretary in Bengaluru on September 14 before submitting its final report to the centre, a press release from Revenue Minister R V Deshpande stated.