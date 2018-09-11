Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: 2 teams to assess loss due to floods

The state government has estimated the total losses to be about Rs 8,000 crore and requested the union government to release at least Rs 2,000 crore as immediate relief.

Published: 11th September 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

H D Deve Gowda greets Prime MInister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured necessary financial aid for taking up relief and rehabilitation works in flood ravaged Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and other districts.

He has also promised to send two central teams to study the damage caused by recent torrential rains and floods in the state in response to request for Rs 2,000 crore aid package by a state delegation.

The delegation, which was led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, met Modi in New Delhi on Monday. It included former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara as well.

The state government has estimated the total losses to be about Rs 8,000 crore and requested the union government to release at least Rs 2,000 crore as immediate relief.

The delegation also apprised the Prime Minister of the plight of people in 86 taluks of 17 districts which are under the grip of drought due to scanty rainfall. The delegation sought central aid for procuring fodder and taking up drinking water works.

The issue of Mekedatu project in Cauvery basin too came up for discussion during the meeting as Kumaraswamy requested the Prime Minister to convene a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to iron out the differences between the two states over the project.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, “the Prime Minister has responded favourably to our request. I am hopeful of getting liberal assistance from the union government. We are expecting Rs 2,000 crore aid from union government.”

‘Your family is half of the delegation, Gowdaji’

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who was part of the delegation led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy which met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, had to endure a few embarrassing moments. Even as Gowda and other members of the delegation sat in a row opposite the Prime Minister, the latter requested Gowda to sit next to him, according to sources. Modi also recognised
PWD Minister H D Revanna, who had accompanied Gowda a couple of times to meet Modi in New Delhi in the past. “Gowdaji, I see half of this delegation comprises your family members,” Modi reportedly said in a lighter vein.

The unexpected banter from Modi elicited just a friendly smile from Gowda. The Prime Minister, who was in a jovial mood as he greeted Gowda, then turned to Kumaraswamy to address the serious issue of flood havoc in  Kodagu.

Central team to reach city today
Bengaluru: A six-member high-level Central team will reach Bengaluru on Tuesday to inspect the damage in four flood-ravaged districts and assess the total losses. The team is led by Joint Secretary in Home Ministry Anil Mallik. Three members will visit Kodagu district on September 12 and the remaining three will visit Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan districts on the same day. The team will interact with ministers and chief secretary in Bengaluru on September 14 before submitting its final report to the centre, a press release from Revenue Minister R V Deshpande stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
financial aid HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike