Home States Karnataka

Shivamogga city cleared of pigs, sent to Madurai

One more consignment of nearly 250 pigs was shifted from the city to Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Published: 11th September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: One more consignment of nearly 250 pigs was shifted from the city to Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Shivamogga City Corporation authorities have been doing this exercise over the last six months, and assure citizens of the city to continue the drive till it is completely rid of the snouted animal.

The SCC rounded up the pigs on Monday under police protection. A team of pig catchers and rearers arrived in the city. The team was taken to different localities of the city from morning till afternoon. The team left the city after having snared almost 200 pigs. Most of the catch was made behind the KSRTC bus stand and the city’s railway station.

SCC veterinary doctor Rekha told The New Indian Express that the corporation seeks the support of the police to avoid any kind of disturbance from pig rearers in the city. Rekha said that no money was involved in the drive. “The corporation will not pay any money to catch the pigs. They are here to catch and take them away,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivamogga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike