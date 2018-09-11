Shivamogga city cleared of pigs, sent to Madurai

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: One more consignment of nearly 250 pigs was shifted from the city to Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Shivamogga City Corporation authorities have been doing this exercise over the last six months, and assure citizens of the city to continue the drive till it is completely rid of the snouted animal.

The SCC rounded up the pigs on Monday under police protection. A team of pig catchers and rearers arrived in the city. The team was taken to different localities of the city from morning till afternoon. The team left the city after having snared almost 200 pigs. Most of the catch was made behind the KSRTC bus stand and the city’s railway station.

SCC veterinary doctor Rekha told The New Indian Express that the corporation seeks the support of the police to avoid any kind of disturbance from pig rearers in the city. Rekha said that no money was involved in the drive. “The corporation will not pay any money to catch the pigs. They are here to catch and take them away,” she said.