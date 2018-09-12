86 taluks are drought-hit in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 86 taluks in the state have been declared as drought-hit and officials have been directed to take relief measures, Revenue Minister RV Deshpande said after a meeting of Cabinet sub-committee that took the decision. Deshpande said the state government has released Rs 43 crore for providing drinking water in drought-hit areas and district administration is directed to allocate Rs 50 lakh for each taluk to provide water in coordination with a committee headed by local MLAs.

The government has also released Rs 15 crore Animal Husbandry department to provide fodder to cattle. Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural, Channapatna and Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district are among 86 taluks in 23 districts that have been declared drought-hit by Centre. Deficit rainfal and less than 75 per cent of normal sowing are among the parameters for declaring taluk as drought-hit.

“Revenue and Agriculture department officials will conduct a joint survey to assess crop loss. During our meeting with the PM, we explained damage caused by floods and drought,” the minister said adding officials from Centre will visit the flood-hit areas from Wednesday to assess the damage.