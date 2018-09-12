BJP preps its flock, to wait and watch for coalition to lose majority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tremors emanating from Belagavi threatening the JD(S)-Congress coalition government are emboldening the BJP to prep its leaders. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday held a meeting with leaders largely from north Karnataka to assess the ongoing crisis in the Congress. While the saffron party has maintained that it does not have the numbers to form the government, measures are being taken to keep its flock together and pounce on the first opportunity it gets to oust H D Kumaraswamy government.

“We (BJP) have only 104 MLAs. We don’t have the numbers to form a government ... but the unholy alliance between Congress and JD(S) will cave in owing to its own burden,” Shobha Karandlaje, BJP MP for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, said on Tuesday. She said that the infighting factionalism in the Congress will be its own undoing and the BJP cannot be held responsible if the government topples.

“If people from Congress resign then it is not our problem. It is Congress’ headache and they need to sort it out. For now, they have the majority. If this government loses its majority, we will see what to do,” she said.

Even as Karandlaje defended her party distancing it from the ongoing tussle in the Congress, BSY was in a huddle with leaders like former CM Jagadish Shettar, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Govind Karjol along with MLAs Umesh Katti, P Rajeev, Siddu Savadi, Mahadevappa Yadawad, and Aravind Bellad at his residence in Bengaluru.