Congress leader emerges victorious

Congress candidate Sunilgouda B Patil emerged victorious in the Legislative Council bypoll from Vijayapura-Bagalkot local bodies constituency.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Congress candidate Sunilgouda B Patil emerged victorious in the Legislative Council bypoll from Vijayapura-Bagalkot local bodies constituency. He defeated his  nearest BJP rival Gulappa Shatgar by a margin of 2,040 votes. The result of the bypoll held on September 6 was announced on Tuesday.

The seat was earlier held by Basangouda Patil Yatnal of the BJP who resigned following his victory in the recent assembly polls. Backed by JD(S), the Congress candidate polled 4,819 votes and Shatagar managed 2,779. A many as 59 votes went to the remaining five candidates. Interestingly 454 votes were rejected.

Patil said, “it was because of my father and six-time legislator B M Patil and my brother and former minister M B Patil, people blessed me. We had predicted earlier that we would be victorious by a huge margin, but many votes were rejected.” To the surprise of many people, Shatgar polled 2,779 votes. 

