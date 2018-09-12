Karnataka: Government’s no bag day twice a week proposal draws flak

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private school managements in the state have raised objections against the state government-proposed ‘no bag day’ for two days a week and ‘no homework up to Class 2’ policies, saying such guidelines need to be scientific, and must be implemented only after consulting school managements. In a press conference on Tuesday, All Boards’ Association (members of schools affiliated to all boards) demanded that the state department of Primary and Secondary Education stick to ‘no bag day’ for one day per week instead of two days, as planned by the department. The association also demanded that the decision to ban homework up to Class 2 be reconsidered.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “The government should think scientifically before making such rules. We want to ask officials of the department, on what basis are they fixing bag weight at 7-8 per cent of the body weight of a child? We, private schools are also stakeholders, and the government must take us into consideration before taking such decisions.”

He said private schools were ready to implement the ‘no bag day’, but it should be only once a week and not twice. “Most of our schools are already practising it,” said Shashi Kumar.According to the association members, even the ‘no homework up to class 2’ was an unscientific decision and by implementing such plans, the department was making kids more insensitive towards homework.

Pvt schools to display fee draft in December

Following complaints against several private schools for not following fee regulation draft, the All Boards Association has directed its member schools to display fee draft for next academic year in December itself.