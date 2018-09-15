Home States Karnataka

Promotion case: UPSC told to hold meet

The court observed that the UPSC cannot shirk its responsibility causing detriment to the career prospects of candidates for no fault of their own.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Union Public Service Commission to hold a selection committee meeting which will decide on the proposal sent by the state government for considering two Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers for promotion to Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Pronouncing the judgement while dismissing the UPSC’s petition, the division bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar ordered the UPSC to complete the process of convening the meeting within 30 days from the receipt of copy of this order.

The two KAS officers are Dr A Lokesha, working as Joint Controller, Office of the Finance Officer, Bengaluru University and T Venugopalareddy, working as Financial Advisor, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiac and Vascular Research in the city.

The High Court said that the UPSC was required to consider recommendations of the Karnataka government as it was only required to continue the process, which began much before December 31, 2017.

B’luru traders move HC over mandatory Kannada boards
The Retailers Association of India and another party have moved the high court against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s notice insisting that all licensed traders/companies should ensure that their name boards should have at least 60 per cent Kannada language in bold letters. Justice G Narendar asked the civic body to submit its response as to how it would sustain its notice.

HC disposes of PIL over flood
THE High Court on Friday disposed of a PIL seeking directions to the State government for appointment of a judicial panel to inquire into the cause of floods in Kodagu and also rehabilitation measures. While declining to entertain this petition as a public interest litigation (PIL), the court has given liberty to the petitioner to submit a representation to the Chief Secretary highlighting the issues, which are required to be addressed. Former State Information Commissioner J S Virupakshaiah had filed this petition. 

