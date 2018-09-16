‘I am not aware of Operation Lotus’

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A week after reportedly warning the Congress high command to keep Minister D K Shivakumar away from Belagavi politics, former minister Satish Jarkiholi reiterated on Saturday that he will talk to the party top leadership if the Vokkaliga strongman continues to interfere in local issues.

Jarkiholi told media persons that besides some other legislators from Belagavi, he too had apprised the Congress top leadership of Shivakumar’s meddling in local politics. He hoped that the situation would improve in the coming days. However, Jarkiholi said, “We (Jarkiholi brothers) are in favour of the Congress party from the beginning and that I am not at all aware of the possible Operation Lotus by the BJP. So far, no BJP leader contacted me on the issue.”

Expressing confidence that the coalition government will complete its full term of five years, Jarkiholi said he will not hold talks with former CM Siddaramaiah as speculated by a section of the press. Later, Jarkiholi said Shivakumar had already assured that he would not interfere in Belagavi politics.

Responding to questions on the rivalry between Jarkiholi brothers and MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, he said, the PLD issue is a closed chapter. “I believe all differences with regard to PLC Bank elections have been ironed out,’’ he added. Hebbalkar and Satish Jarkiholi stunned the media at KLS platinum jubilee by sitting together. The rivals came together for the first time after the recent tussle which threatened the coalition government.