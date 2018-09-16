Home States Karnataka

India in the midst of dramatic change: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind welcomed by Governor Vajubhai Vala and Public Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi at Belagavi airport on Saturday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: President Ram Nath Kovind said the country is in the midst of a dramatic change and that the decisions taken today will influence not just the immediate future but perhaps the rest of the century. “We have a young and talented population and an exciting economy brimming with opportunities. In the previous quarter, our GDP grew at 8.2 per cent and this gives an indication of our pace as well as our potential. We live in an age of technology  and entrepreneurship,’’ he said.

Inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebration of Karnatak Law Society and Raja Lakhamgouda Law College in Belagavi on Saturday, Kovind said the fourth industrial revolution would herald a change in how people lived and worked. “It is also changing the aspirations of our young people. Our educational institutions have to become compatible with this quest for innovation and excellence. They have to become compatible with the 21st century,’’ he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind

