Karnataka government likely to bring down state taxes on petrol and diesel by Monday

Karnataka is likely to bring down the State VAT on petroleum products from Monday that will give relief to users between Rs 2 to 3 per liter on prevailing prices in the State.

16th September 2018

By UNI

BENGALURU: In tune with BJP ruled states Rajasthan beside Andhra Pradesh bringing down the state levy on motor fuel, Karnataka is likely to bring down the State VAT on petroleum products from Monday that will give relief to users between Rs 2 to 3 per liter on prevailing prices in the State, official sources said.

Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had earlier given indications of bringing down the state taxes while on his Delhi visit last week, citing that if the center do not bring down the petrol prices he would discuss the issue with finance department very soon and announce relief for people who pay everyday for petrol and diesel.

The chief minister held meetings with finance ministry, which he heads in the Cabinet.

Sources close to Chief Ministerial Secretariat said the announcement will be made on Monday, September 17.

