Mysuru visit for Dasara must for college students

It  will  be mandatory for students studying post-graduate and undergraduate courses in the state to attend the Dasara festivities in Mysuru,  at least for a day, from this year.

Published: 16th September 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Lakhs of people visit Mysuru during the Dasara festivities

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It will be mandatory for students studying post-graduate and undergraduate courses in the state to attend the Dasara festivities in Mysuru,  at least for a day, from this year. The state higher education department held discussions in this regard at the Dasara Committee meeting held at Mysuru on Friday. According to sources, this was proposed by Mysuru district in charge minister G T Devegowda who is also state higher education minister.

“During the Dasara festival, schools and colleges have vacation. The idea is to utilise the holiday for the purpose for which it is given. We are not asking them to visit on all the days, but thinking of insisting on at least for a day,” explained a source. According to higher officials of the department, it is to make students understand the importance, history and culture of Dasara, which is the festival of the state. “It will be difficult to bring all the students. So, the department is holding discussions to make it mandatory only for final year students.

The lecturers or principals of the colleges can choose 50 interested students per college. The Dasara Committee will arrange for passes for the students and lecturers, but the college authorities should inform the district authorities about the visit and get the passes,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the department is yet to discuss and finalise the mode of travel. “It is still in the preliminary stage and it needs to be discussed with the department officials and college principals,” said the official.
Considering the safety and security of students, the department wants to make it a one-day visit. The department is even thinking of providing financial assistance or travel expenses to the government colleges to make necessary arrangements to bring students to witness Mysuru Dasara.

TAGS
Mysuru Dasara festivities

