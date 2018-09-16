Soon, GPs to be graded, high scores will fetch more funds  

Home States Karnataka

Those that score third class (up to 49 marks) will only get 50% of the funds allotted.

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department has told gram panchayats (GPs) to ramp up their ongoing work to avail funds as they will be graded henceforth. The higher the score, the more the funds.According to a circular issued by the department,  gram panchayats will soon be ranked based on various parameters.

Those that score third class (up to 49 marks) will only get 50% of the funds allotted. For a second class, 70% funds will be released and for first class, 80% of the funds will be made available. Gram panchayats scoring distinction will get the entire amount in their kitty. 

There are 6,024 gram panchayats in Karnataka. To avail the 14th Finance Commission funds for the year 2017-18, each gram panchayat has to fill the prescribed form which focuses on the its performance in financial discipline and village health. They will be graded for 100 marks in four categories. 

Speaking to Express, RDPR director M K Kempegowda said these guidelines have been issued based on directives from the Union government. “Every year, we get some `2,000 crore from the Union government under the 14th Finance Commission. Part of the funds are released for regular expenses based on the population of each gram panchayat.

The remaining funds will be released based on their performance. This is just to encourage them to perform better and create healthy competition among gram panchayats,’’ he said. Each GP has to fill the prescribed format online. Vigilance officials will verify the information submitted before releasing funds.

