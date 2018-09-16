Home States Karnataka

Tungabhadra dam water damages retaining wall

As water level in Tungabhadra river has receded, monuments that were submerged due to release of water from the Tungabhadra dam are visible now.

Published: 16th September 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

The stone pillars of Salu Mantapa near Vijaya Vittala temple in Hampi were damaged | EXPRESS

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI:  Though the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stated that the sudden release of water from the Tungabhadra dam would not affect monuments in Hampi, a portion of the retaining wall constructed on the banks of Tungabhadra river near Kodandarama temple in Hampi has collapsed, while a mantapa has been damaged near Vijaya Vittala temple.

As water level in Tungabhadra river has receded, monuments that were submerged due to release of water from the Tungabhadra dam are visible now. According to the ASI, monuments in the river course are unaffected, but those in some other places have been damaged.

“A portion of the retaining wall has collapsed. It came to our notice after the water receded in the river. We hope that there is not damaged to the temple structure,” said Veereshayya, a resident. An old mantap and Kodanadarama temple stand adjacent to this wall. The temple is still visited by hundreds of people on daily basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi