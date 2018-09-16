Tungabhadra dam water damages retaining wall

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BALLARI: Though the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stated that the sudden release of water from the Tungabhadra dam would not affect monuments in Hampi, a portion of the retaining wall constructed on the banks of Tungabhadra river near Kodandarama temple in Hampi has collapsed, while a mantapa has been damaged near Vijaya Vittala temple.

As water level in Tungabhadra river has receded, monuments that were submerged due to release of water from the Tungabhadra dam are visible now. According to the ASI, monuments in the river course are unaffected, but those in some other places have been damaged.

“A portion of the retaining wall has collapsed. It came to our notice after the water receded in the river. We hope that there is not damaged to the temple structure,” said Veereshayya, a resident. An old mantap and Kodanadarama temple stand adjacent to this wall. The temple is still visited by hundreds of people on daily basis.