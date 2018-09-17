Home States Karnataka

CM HD Kumaraswamy announces to reduce fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre

Published: 17th September 2018 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURGI: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday announced that the state government will reduce petrol and diesel prices at least by Rs 2.

The CM made the announcement while speaking after unfurling national flag on the occasion of Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation Day.  The CM had earlier stated the government is considering to slash Rs 2 cess imposed on the fuel. In the budget, the CM announced imposing a cess on fuel to mobilise funds for farm loan waiver.

Former CM and coalition coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah had earlier urged the state government to roll back fuel price hike. 

