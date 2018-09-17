Home States Karnataka

Government degree colleges in Karnataka to get principals for five years

After nine long years, 400 out of 412 government degree colleges across the state are all finally set to get principals. And these principals will be appointed for a term of five years.

Published: 17th September 2018 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:After nine long years, 400 out of 412 government degree colleges across the state are all finally set to get principals. And these principals will be appointed for a term of five years.

The Department of Collegiate Education has framed new recruitment rules for this purpose. According to the new rules, the principal’s term will be for five years and the appointments will not be made on promotion basis. However, this has irked eligible associate professors who have been waiting for promotions.

Prof Prakash, president of Government College Doctorate Teachers Association, questioned, “If the principals are recruited on five-year term basis through direct recruitment, then what should happen to those who are due for promotions?”

He said the government should follow the existing norms to fill the posts of principals through promotions. “We will submit a request to the state higher education minister to withdraw the new rules. If the government refuses to heed our request, we will be forced to stage protests and also fight legally,” he added.

He said, “If the new rules are implemented, those who get in as assistant professor will retire as associate professor. There will be no further promotions for them.” Another concern which was raised about this direct recruitment of principals was the provision that even associate professors of private institutions with PhD and 15 years of experience can apply for the post. This objection was raised within the department.

A senior department official said, “If people from private institutions are recruited as principals for a term of five years and if they do any misappropriation of funds or any other malpractice, the government cannot initiate action against them once their term is over as they will go back to their parent institution. This is a serious issue of concern and the government needs to think about this before recruiting them.”

According to department officials, these new rules have been framed to comply with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. But government college teachers have raised objections to this too. “If the department is following UGC regulations for this, then the same should be followed even in the retirement age. Because in the state, the retirement age is still 60 years, but UGC says it should be 65,” the teachers said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
government colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  