Government degree colleges in Karnataka to get principals for five years

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:After nine long years, 400 out of 412 government degree colleges across the state are all finally set to get principals. And these principals will be appointed for a term of five years.

The Department of Collegiate Education has framed new recruitment rules for this purpose. According to the new rules, the principal’s term will be for five years and the appointments will not be made on promotion basis. However, this has irked eligible associate professors who have been waiting for promotions.

Prof Prakash, president of Government College Doctorate Teachers Association, questioned, “If the principals are recruited on five-year term basis through direct recruitment, then what should happen to those who are due for promotions?”

He said the government should follow the existing norms to fill the posts of principals through promotions. “We will submit a request to the state higher education minister to withdraw the new rules. If the government refuses to heed our request, we will be forced to stage protests and also fight legally,” he added.

He said, “If the new rules are implemented, those who get in as assistant professor will retire as associate professor. There will be no further promotions for them.” Another concern which was raised about this direct recruitment of principals was the provision that even associate professors of private institutions with PhD and 15 years of experience can apply for the post. This objection was raised within the department.

A senior department official said, “If people from private institutions are recruited as principals for a term of five years and if they do any misappropriation of funds or any other malpractice, the government cannot initiate action against them once their term is over as they will go back to their parent institution. This is a serious issue of concern and the government needs to think about this before recruiting them.”

According to department officials, these new rules have been framed to comply with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. But government college teachers have raised objections to this too. “If the department is following UGC regulations for this, then the same should be followed even in the retirement age. Because in the state, the retirement age is still 60 years, but UGC says it should be 65,” the teachers said.