Home States Karnataka

Suspense heightens as Jarkiholis say they won’t meet Siddaramaiah

According to sources close to Jarkiholi brothers, several senior ‘disgruntled’ leaders were indirectly supporting the eight legislators who are planning to quit Congress. 

Published: 17th September 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramiah (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Uncertainty continues to prevail over the fate of the coalition government as a section of Congress legislators, headed by Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, still seem keen on quitting the Congress.

Speaking in Belagavi on Sunday, former minister Satish Jarkiholi said the BJP is indeed involved in wooing some Congress MLAs and added that he cannot do anything if the government collapses tomorrow.

Commenting on reports that BJP was wooing Congress legislators to destabilise the coalition government, Satish said, “What can we (Jarkiholi brothers) do if some Congress MLAs quit the party and join BJP? How can I comment on such developments?”

He, however, was quick to add that the government will not have any trouble from the Jarkiholi brothers. Two weeks ago, at least eight MLAs, led by the Jarkiholi brothers, were planning to join the BJP. The Jarkiholis had said they will not take any decision until former chief minister Siddaramaiah returns from his foreign tour. However, the brothers took a U-turn on Sunday when Satish said they would not meet Siddaramaiah.

“There is no need for me or Ramesh to meet Siddaramaiah. We don’t have a serious subject matter that requires us to have a discussion,” Satish said.

Interestingly, the Congress leadership is in a dilemma since Saturday with Ramesh Jarkiholi being unavailable. On Sunday, none of the Congress members were aware of Ramesh’s whereabouts.
Despite being the minister in charge of Belagavi district, Ramesh decided to ignore official protocol and stayed away from some important government events attended by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in Belagavi on Saturday.

When asked if he was aware of Ramesh’s whereabouts, Satish said he was just as clueless. Sources said that Ramesh had not used his official car either.

Anti-DKS lobby getting stronger?

According to sources close to Jarkiholi brothers, several senior ‘disgruntled’ leaders were indirectly supporting the eight legislators who are planning to quit Congress.  A source said, “Shivakumar is trying to bolster his position in the party to project himself as the only prospective CM candidate from Congress.

Powerful leaders in the state Congress, including Siddaramaiah, H K Patil, M B Patil and the Jarkiholi brothers are rallying behind the Jarkiholi brothers to scuttle Shivakumar’s ambition to be the chief minister,” sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jarkiholi Congress Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  