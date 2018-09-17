Suspense heightens as Jarkiholis say they won’t meet Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Uncertainty continues to prevail over the fate of the coalition government as a section of Congress legislators, headed by Municipal Administration Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, still seem keen on quitting the Congress.

Speaking in Belagavi on Sunday, former minister Satish Jarkiholi said the BJP is indeed involved in wooing some Congress MLAs and added that he cannot do anything if the government collapses tomorrow.

Commenting on reports that BJP was wooing Congress legislators to destabilise the coalition government, Satish said, “What can we (Jarkiholi brothers) do if some Congress MLAs quit the party and join BJP? How can I comment on such developments?”

He, however, was quick to add that the government will not have any trouble from the Jarkiholi brothers. Two weeks ago, at least eight MLAs, led by the Jarkiholi brothers, were planning to join the BJP. The Jarkiholis had said they will not take any decision until former chief minister Siddaramaiah returns from his foreign tour. However, the brothers took a U-turn on Sunday when Satish said they would not meet Siddaramaiah.

“There is no need for me or Ramesh to meet Siddaramaiah. We don’t have a serious subject matter that requires us to have a discussion,” Satish said.

Interestingly, the Congress leadership is in a dilemma since Saturday with Ramesh Jarkiholi being unavailable. On Sunday, none of the Congress members were aware of Ramesh’s whereabouts.

Despite being the minister in charge of Belagavi district, Ramesh decided to ignore official protocol and stayed away from some important government events attended by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in Belagavi on Saturday.

When asked if he was aware of Ramesh’s whereabouts, Satish said he was just as clueless. Sources said that Ramesh had not used his official car either.

Anti-DKS lobby getting stronger?

According to sources close to Jarkiholi brothers, several senior ‘disgruntled’ leaders were indirectly supporting the eight legislators who are planning to quit Congress. A source said, “Shivakumar is trying to bolster his position in the party to project himself as the only prospective CM candidate from Congress.

Powerful leaders in the state Congress, including Siddaramaiah, H K Patil, M B Patil and the Jarkiholi brothers are rallying behind the Jarkiholi brothers to scuttle Shivakumar’s ambition to be the chief minister,” sources said.