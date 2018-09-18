Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway expansion in a year or so, says HD Revanna

Addressing a press meet, he said that works for bypasses for the 10-lane highway has already started near Ramanagara and Bidadi in a full-fledged manner.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka PWD Minister H D Revanna (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Works on expansion of the National Highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru - estimated at a cost of Rs 7,190 crore - will be completed in the next one or one-and-a-half years, according to Public Works Department minister HD Revanna.

Addressing a press meet, he said that works for bypasses for the 10-lane highway has already started near Ramanagara and Bidadi in a full-fledged manner. In order to avoid traffic density in Ramanagara, Channarayapatna and Mandya, the state has submitted a proposal seeking Rs 800 crore to construct elevated corridors, he said.

Funds for the expansion of the highway between two states has been sanctioned by the Central government. Under Phase-1, works will be taken up in the 56.02-km stretch at a cost of Rs 2,190 crore, whereas the land acquisition will cost Rs 1,700 crore, he said.

Similarly, under Phase-2, the 69.01-km road will be constructed at Rs 2,169 crore, while land acquisition will cost Rs 1,131 crore. Bypasses will be constructed to avoid traffic density in Ramanagara and Channapatna (23 km), Bidadi (11 km), Rudrakshipura near Maddur and at Nidaghatta and Mandya (11 km each).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Highway PWD HD Revanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo