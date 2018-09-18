Bengaluru-Mysuru highway expansion in a year or so, says HD Revanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Works on expansion of the National Highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru - estimated at a cost of Rs 7,190 crore - will be completed in the next one or one-and-a-half years, according to Public Works Department minister HD Revanna.

Addressing a press meet, he said that works for bypasses for the 10-lane highway has already started near Ramanagara and Bidadi in a full-fledged manner. In order to avoid traffic density in Ramanagara, Channarayapatna and Mandya, the state has submitted a proposal seeking Rs 800 crore to construct elevated corridors, he said.

Funds for the expansion of the highway between two states has been sanctioned by the Central government. Under Phase-1, works will be taken up in the 56.02-km stretch at a cost of Rs 2,190 crore, whereas the land acquisition will cost Rs 1,700 crore, he said.

Similarly, under Phase-2, the 69.01-km road will be constructed at Rs 2,169 crore, while land acquisition will cost Rs 1,131 crore. Bypasses will be constructed to avoid traffic density in Ramanagara and Channapatna (23 km), Bidadi (11 km), Rudrakshipura near Maddur and at Nidaghatta and Mandya (11 km each).