Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government schools soon to have yoga, aerobics sessions

The Government Primary and Secondary schools in the state will soon witness yoga and aerobics at least for the first 15 minutes in the morning every day.

Published: 18th September 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga

Image for representational purpose for Yoga.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Government Primary and Secondary schools in the state will soon witness yoga and aerobics at least for the first 15 minutes in the morning every day. To make children at government schools fit, the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to introduce yoga and aerobics during the morning assembly and the modalities for the same will be finalised soon.

Confirming this, N Mahesh, Primary and Secondary Education minister said, “To involve kids in activities like sports and culture and to keep them fit, we have decided to introduce yoga and aerobics every day.”

The minister said that, this is being discussed with senior officials of the department and soon an official order will be issued. “Even the Chief Minister supports these initiatives, and basically the introduction of yoga and aerobics, is the idea of Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy,” mentioned Mahesh.

Meanwhile, the minster said that the process will be done soon, to hire teachers to teach yoga and aerobics in schools. He spoke after convening a meeting with department officials in the city on Monday.
However, along with yoga and aerobics, the department has even decided to introduce dance classes for school kids. These dance classes includes all forms of dance like Kathak and classical dance forms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
yoga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo