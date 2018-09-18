Karnataka government schools soon to have yoga, aerobics sessions

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Government Primary and Secondary schools in the state will soon witness yoga and aerobics at least for the first 15 minutes in the morning every day. To make children at government schools fit, the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to introduce yoga and aerobics during the morning assembly and the modalities for the same will be finalised soon.

Confirming this, N Mahesh, Primary and Secondary Education minister said, “To involve kids in activities like sports and culture and to keep them fit, we have decided to introduce yoga and aerobics every day.”



The minister said that, this is being discussed with senior officials of the department and soon an official order will be issued. “Even the Chief Minister supports these initiatives, and basically the introduction of yoga and aerobics, is the idea of Chief Minister H D Kumarswamy,” mentioned Mahesh.

Meanwhile, the minster said that the process will be done soon, to hire teachers to teach yoga and aerobics in schools. He spoke after convening a meeting with department officials in the city on Monday.

However, along with yoga and aerobics, the department has even decided to introduce dance classes for school kids. These dance classes includes all forms of dance like Kathak and classical dance forms.