Siddaramaiah is protector of the government: Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: “Some elements are trying to portray the former chief minister as a villain. They want people to believe that he is behind the act of destabilising the coalition government, and the media is giving importance to the idle talk, but in reality, Siddaramaiah is a protector of the government.

The coalition government will survive the full five-year term because of Siddaramaiah’s cooperation, said Chief Minister Kumaraswamy on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kumaraswamy said, “From day one, rumours are being spread that my government will fall at any moment. Deadlines have been given by disgruntled elements many times. A few media channels highlighted that today is the last day of my government, based on inputs given by vested interests. Now, they are saying that my government will fall anytime before October 2. I am sure they will extend the deadline till the end of Dasara festival, and then will go on extending the life of my government till the period ends.”

As for the Jarkiholi brothers, Kumaraswamy said he had spoken to them the previous day as well as on Monday morning. “They clarified they were not leaving the party,” he said. Kumaraswamy also said that the government had noticed that someone was collecting funds to topple the government. When asked whether they will order a probe into this, the chief minister said he had not given it a thought.