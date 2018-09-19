Home States Karnataka

Change of fishlings cause for low yield at Bhadra backwaters in Karnataka

This year, the Bhadra catchment area received a heavy rainfall that resulted in the reservoir reaching its maximum water level and accordingly, water level rose in the entire backwaters area. 

Published: 19th September 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

N R PURA/SHIVAMOGGA: The scarcity of fish in the Bhadra backwaters is causing a lot of distress to the over 500 fisherfolk of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts who solely depend on them for a livelihood. This monsoon, there have been abundant rains, which has resulted in a low fish yield.

This year, the Bhadra catchment area received a heavy rainfall that resulted in the reservoir reaching its maximum water level and accordingly, water level rose in the entire backwaters area. Each year in August, the Fisheries department drops over 15 lakh fishlings into the backwaters of Bhadra that facilitates these fisherfolk to harvest grown-up fish between August and December. “Starting from the beginning of August, we have not got enough fish in the backwaters. With heavy rains coming down in the month, it was very difficult to get into deep waters to fish. Also, overflowing waters took away most of the fish,” said Vasu, a fisherman of the Raurameen camp in N R Pura taluk.

Another fisherman Eerappa said, “Since four to five years, the department authorities has been releasing locally-raised fishlings in the backwaters, the yield of which is very less compared to fishlings that were earlier brought from Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhadra backwaters Fish yield

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju