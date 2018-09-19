Girl raped, protest shuts down Gokak; man held

By Express News Service

GOKAK: The alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl brought the town to a grinding halt on Tuesday as most of the shops and other business establishments were closed in protest against the incident. A large number of people staged a dharna in front of the Gokak police station demanding stern action against the offender. According to the police, the rape took place a few days ago and the girl’s parents brought the incident to the notice of the Gokak police on Sunday demanding immediate arrest of the alleged rapist, identified as Basavaraj Bosale.

The accused who was on the run for the last two days was arrested on Tuesday. However, the parents of the girl, along with a large number of people staged a dharna throughout the day in front of the police station.As news of the rape spread like wildfire, several organisations condemned the incident. The police, however, assured the agitators of initiating stringent action against the rapist.

According to the police, he lured the girl by offering chocolates and soft drinks, took her away and raped her. The incident came to light only when her parents took her to a hospital after she complained of bleeding from her private parts.Violence breaks out A mob pelted stones at several vehicles in Gokak as news of rape spread in the town. The police deployed additional forces in sensitive areas. Senior police officials from Belagavi rushed to the violence-hit town to take stock of the situation.