Home States Karnataka

Girl raped, protest shuts down Gokak; man held

According to the police, the rape took place a few days ago and the girl’s parents brought the incident to the notice of the Gokak police on Sunday demanding immediate arrest of the alleged rapist.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape
By Express News Service

GOKAK: The alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl brought the town to a grinding halt on Tuesday as most of the shops and other business establishments were closed in protest against the incident. A large number of people staged a dharna in front of the Gokak police station demanding stern action against the offender. According to the police, the rape took place a few days ago and the girl’s parents brought the incident to the notice of the Gokak police on Sunday demanding immediate arrest of the alleged rapist, identified as Basavaraj Bosale.

The accused who was on the run for the last two days was arrested on Tuesday. However, the parents of the girl, along with a large number of people staged a dharna throughout the day in front of the police station.As news of the rape spread like wildfire, several organisations condemned the incident. The police, however, assured the agitators of initiating stringent action against the rapist.

According to the police, he lured the girl by offering chocolates and soft drinks, took her away and raped her. The incident came to light only when her parents took her to a hospital after she complained of bleeding from her private parts.Violence breaks  out  A mob pelted stones at several vehicles in Gokak as news of rape spread in the town. The police deployed additional forces in sensitive areas. Senior police officials from Belagavi rushed to the violence-hit town to take stock of the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eight-year-old raped Protest Gokak police station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju