ISRO to fund research in twelve cities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon look for innovative ideas from around the country by facilitating research in various cities. A total of 12 centres — six Space Tech Incubation Centres and six Regional Academic Centre for Space — will be set up across the country. Each of the incubation centres and regional academic centres will be granted Rs 2 crore from ISRO. Apart from it, six academic chairs will also be set up in varsities.

The first such incubation centre in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, was remotely inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, during the first edition of Spacetronics, organised by India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. Other ISRO incubation centres will come up in Trichy, Jalandhar, Bhubaneshwar, Nagpur, and Indore. All the incubation centres will be established at NITs in these cities, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said.

“ISRO will fund the institutions to establish the required facilities in these incubation centres. We don’t want to go to places where research is already being carried out,” he said. The Regional Academic Centre for Space will come up in Jaipur, Patna, Kanyakumari, Varanasi, Kurukshetra, and Guwahati, he said.

“We are very clear that across India there millions of individuals with talent. So, we have decided to expand horizontally,” he said.

While incubation centres will work on products, regional academic centres will work on projects. ISRO will give ideas and based on the efficiency of their innovation, they will be absorbed by ISRO, he said.

First of the academic chairs by ISRO — Prof Satish Dhawan Chair — will be instituted at University of Jammu and will be inaugurated on October 11, Sivan added.

‘Tripura engineers ready to work for 1/3 salary back home’

Engineers from Tripura working in Bengaluru and earning a salary of Rs 1.5 lakh per month are ready to work for `50,000 back in their home state, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said here on Tuesday. “There are 12,000 engineers from Tripura working in Bengaluru. I am making a website to compile the engineers, who will be invited to come back to Tripura and work for its development,” he said.