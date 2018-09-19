Home States Karnataka

Karnataka cabinet expansion put off again, leaders say likely date after October 3

The party leaders,  including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal had earlier claimed that it will be done by this month end.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader KC Venugopal (EPS | Pushkar V)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wary of disgruntled legislators rocking the coalition government for not being included in the ministry, the Congress has yet again put off the ministry expansion. Now, the party leaders claim that it will happen anytime after council elections on October 3. The party leaders,  including AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal had earlier claimed that it will be done by this month end.

“In the coordination committee meeting, we had decided to go in for cabinet expansion by the end of this month, but now that council elections have been announced, we will do it anytime after the elections on October 3,” former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told mediapersons. In his first such interaction, after his return from the 12-day Europe trip, the former CM claimed there is no crisis in the party. “I am in touch with all our MLAs and no one is going anywhere. It is all speculation and some of it is deliberate,” said Siddaramaiah, who held talks with Minister Ramesh Jarkoholi and other leaders in the party, who are miffed with the leadership.

He said the Congress-JD(S) coalition government is stable and there is no threat. 
“The rumours of MLAs toppling the government are baseless and unfounded. There may be slight differences over development in their constituencies and that does not mean quitting. None of the MLAs will leave the party.  The BJP, led by their power-hungry leaders, is trying hard to topple the government but any effort towards that direction is futile,” Siddaramaiah stated. On Tuesday evening, Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders in the party left for New Delhi for talks with Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. 

“We are going to New Delhi only to discuss council elections and not to discuss cabinet expansion,” Siddramaiah said expressing confidence that they — Congress and JD(S) — will win all three seats as they have 118 members as against BJP’s strength of 104 in the state assembly.

According to sources, during Wednesday’s meeting with the state leaders, party president Rahul Gandhi is expected to discuss current crisis and efforts being made by the state leaders to end it. They are also likely to discuss cabinet expansion and appointments to boards and corporations. Ministry expansion is going to be a tough task for Congress, as some MLAs have threatened to resign if they are not made ministers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress-JDS Cabinet expansion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju