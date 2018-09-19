Karnataka looks up to Delhi model for its schools

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is thinking of adopting the ‘Delhi model’ to improve the enrolment of kids and also the quality of teaching in state government schools. State Primary and Secondary Education minister N Mahesh said that he will be going to Delhi along with senior officials of the department and visit government schools at Delhi. “I have decided to visit Delhi government schools after Dasara festival. Even the Chief Minister asked us to study the way Delhi government schools are functioning.”

He added that it was his aim to develop state government schools in the state. “My aim is to bring our government schools on par with private schools in quality, infrastructure and even in students strength,” said Mahesh.

After his recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy called for a meeting of Primary and Secondary Education department officials and discussed how to improve enrolments in state government schools and he had asked the department officials to visit and study Delhi schools. “The Chief Minister has asked us to study the Delhi government school model and if necessary, adopt the measures taken at Delhi government schools even in the state,” said a senior official of the department.

Meanwhile, the CM has assured to provide necessary funds to improve the infrastructure in state government schools to bring them at par with private schools. “Delhi government spends nearly `3,000 crore on government schools every year. When we told this to the CM during the meeting, he assured that even he is ready to spend on government schools, to improve their quality,” mentioned official.

As a first step, the state government is sending selected teachers from state government schools to get training from experts at Singapore. Under the initiative by Parikrama Humanity Foundation, over 40 teachers from 20 government schools will be sent to Singapore for expert training.Basically, mathematics and science teachers have been chosen in the first phase for training. Parikrama, a non profit organisation, has tied up with another organisation in Singapore for this training.