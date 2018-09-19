WATCH | Inspecting education officer cleans blocked school toilet as others refuse to in Karnataka

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: This is perhaps the most inspirational thing about what this inspecting block education officer (BEO) did in Karnataka district. He did not ask any awkward question to the students and teachers, but made them embarrassed by what he did.

During a visit to a Kannada Higher Primary School in Bangarpet block, the BEO started cleaning a blocked toilet as no one else was ready to do it.