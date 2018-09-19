WATCH | Inspecting education officer cleans blocked school toilet as others refuse to in Karnataka
The Education Officer himself started cleaning the toilet while taking the teachers to task, he cleaned with the help of a brush and removed the block and flushed water.
According to sources, the parents and villagers of Karamanahalli of Bangarpet Taluk on Wednesday brought to the notice of the Block Educational Officer (BEO) Kempaiah the unhygienic conditons in the classrooms and toilet. Later, the BEO visited the school to have a first hand experience. While checking the toilets, he showed his displeasure as the toilet was blocked and unhygienic.
Then the officer got to his knees and started cleaning the toilet with help of a brush. He then removed the block and flushed water.
Speaking to TNIE, Kempaiah said it was unfortunate that the teachers and Anganawadi workers had not kept the school clean. He added that he had received a complaint that the girl students had to go to their homes in the village for rest room breaks during the class hours.
"I visited the school following this complaints," the BEO said, adding that a show cause notice will be issued to the persons concerned over the issue.