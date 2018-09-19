Home States Karnataka

With JDS-Congress coalition on shaky grounds, BJP calls for ‘special meeting’

BJP sources suggest that Yeddyurappa is confident of the coalition government caving in within the next few weeks.

Published: 19th September 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the JD(S)-Congress coalition government is on shaky grounds, BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa has called for a special meeting for its state members on Wednesday. Karnataka in-charge and national general secretary Muralidhar Rao, Union Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda, Ramesh Jigajinagi and Ananth Kumar Hegde will be present at the event at Palace Grounds. While the party maintains that the meeting is a debriefing of sorts from the national executive meet, BJP sources say it is more of a consensus gathering and evaluation exercise in the face of Congress and JD(S) claiming that BJP MLAs are ready to jump ships. 

BJP MLA CT Ravi told mediapersons on Tuesday, “We will discuss what we need to do for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to ensure that we win more seats. We will also discuss the social work we need to carry out for Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversaries.”

BJP sources suggest that Yeddyurappa is confident of the coalition government caving in within the next few weeks. Congress and JD(S), however, have been alleging that the BJP has been creating issues to disturb the government.

“The high drama in the state politics is within Congress and JD(S), but allegations are being made against the BJP. Both parties, in their attempt to hide their shortcomings, are pointing fingers at the BJP,” Ravi said. The one-day meeting of all state leaders is expected to be BJP’s way of asserting that all its MLAs are together.

