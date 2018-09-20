Bengaluru trains cancelled due to Sakaleshpur-Subhramanya Road Ghat restoration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to delays taking place in restoration work on the Sakaleshpur-Subhramanya Road Ghat section, the following trains from Bengaluru will be cancelled/partially cancelled on different dates up to October 29.

A Jansadharan Special will be run between Yesvantpur and Hassan.

CANCELLATION: KSR Bengaluru - Kannur/Karwar Express (Train No.16511/16513) is cancelled till October 28 (6 services). KSR Bengaluru - Kannur/Karwar Express (Train No.16517/16523) is cancelled till October 25 (3 Services), Kannur/Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No.16512/16514) is cancelled till October 30 (5 Services), Kannur/Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No.16518/16524) will be cancelled till October 29 (5 services).

JANSADHARAN SPECIALS:Jansadharan Special (Train No.06515) will run between Yesvantpur - Hassan on October 22 and October 29, Jansadharan Special (Train No.06576) will be run between Hassan and Yesvantpur on October 23.

In connection with the work of doubling of track near Sasalu in Mysuru Division, following trains are partially cancelled /regulated (run very slowly)

REGULATION (Slow run): Jodhpur - KSR Bengaluru Express (Train no. 16507) 56274 Hubballi - Arsikere Passenger (Train no. 56274) and Chitradurga - harihar Passenger (Train no. 56517) will be regulated for 25 minutes on October 28.

Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway E Vijaya, told TNIE that there is no patronage upto Sakleshpur to run trains up to that point. “Sakleshpur is not a terminating station. There is not much connectivity from there. We run trains upto Hassan and public can travel by train upto that and reach other places from there. Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar had been repeatedly tweeting to Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru and pressing for the need to run trains upto Sakleshpur,” he added.