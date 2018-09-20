Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru trains cancelled due to Sakaleshpur-Subhramanya Road Ghat restoration

A Jansadharan Special will be run between Yesvantpur and Hassan.

Published: 20th September 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to delays taking place in restoration work on the Sakaleshpur-Subhramanya Road Ghat section, the following trains from Bengaluru will be cancelled/partially cancelled on different dates up to October 29.

A Jansadharan Special will be run between Yesvantpur and Hassan.

CANCELLATION: KSR Bengaluru - Kannur/Karwar Express (Train No.16511/16513) is cancelled till October 28 (6 services). KSR Bengaluru - Kannur/Karwar Express (Train No.16517/16523) is  cancelled till October 25  (3 Services), Kannur/Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No.16512/16514) is cancelled till October 30 (5 Services), Kannur/Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No.16518/16524) will be cancelled till October 29 (5 services).

JANSADHARAN SPECIALS:Jansadharan Special (Train No.06515) will run between Yesvantpur - Hassan on October 22 and October 29, Jansadharan Special (Train No.06576) will be run between Hassan and Yesvantpur on October 23.
In connection with the work of doubling of track near Sasalu in Mysuru Division, following trains are partially cancelled /regulated (run very slowly)

REGULATION (Slow run):  Jodhpur - KSR Bengaluru Express (Train no. 16507) 56274 Hubballi - Arsikere Passenger (Train no. 56274) and Chitradurga - harihar Passenger (Train no. 56517)  will be regulated for 25 minutes on October 28.

Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway E Vijaya, told TNIE that there is no patronage upto Sakleshpur to run trains up to that point. “Sakleshpur is not a terminating station. There is not much connectivity from there. We run trains upto Hassan and public can travel by train upto that and reach other places from there. Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar had been repeatedly tweeting to Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru and pressing for the need to run trains upto Sakleshpur,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sakaleshpur - Subhramanya Road Ghat Trains cancelled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina