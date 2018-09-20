Block Education Officer clears blockage in Karnataka school toilet

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Block Education Officer (BEO) Kempaiah personally cleared the blockage in a toilet at the Kannada Lower Primary School Kanumanahalli in Bangarpet taluk on Wednesday.

According to sources, parents of schoolchildren informed Kempaiah of the unhygienic atmosphere at the school. They complained that the classrooms are not in good conditions.The BEO visited the school and took a look at the rest room where he noticed the blocked toilet. The officer himself cleaned the toilet with a brush and removed the blockage.

He told TNIE that the teachers and anganwadi workers should have brought the matter to the notice of gram panchayat officials. He said he received complaints that girl students go home for toilet during

class hours.