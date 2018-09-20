Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM attacks BSY over poaching Congress-JD (S) MLAs, says they are 'unbuyable'

Talking about BJP's alleged offer of taking 20 MLAs to Maharastra, Kumaraswamy sarcastically said that he would send them himself. 

Published: 20th September 2018 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KIRESAVE (HASSAN): Coming down heavily on former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa for allegedly making efforts to destabilize the coalition government, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that his government continues to be stable.

Tearing into the BJP leader for trying to lure away MLAs, Kumaraswamy said that he will call upon the people to take the issue to the streets if Yeddyurappa continued to pull down the coalition government. 

He said that Yeddyurappa was making futile efforts to destabilize the coalition government with the support of real estate kingpins in the state. "The opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa was upset when his party failed to enjoy the majority to form the Government. He should remember the situation where the people laid siege to Vidhana Soudha when a section of leaders allegedly tried to stop HD Devegowda from becoming the CM," Kumaraswamy said.

Hawala dealers and real estate owners said to be the followers of Yeddyurappa have flown abroad fearing arrest, he added.  

Later the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development works to the tune of Rs 300 crore in Channarayapatna taluk.

