Tahsildar PS Mahesh attacked by villagers at Somwarpet flood relief centre

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Somwarpet tahsildar PS Mahesh was beaten up by villagers staying at a relief centre in Kushalnagar on Tuesday night. An FIR has now been filed by the tahsildar, who has identified two alleged attackers among nearly 50 others.

The three relief centres in Kushalnagar have been making news for all the wrong reasons. In the beginning, the villagers complained about lack of basic amenities, which was later solved. However, all hell broke loose at Valmiki Bhavan on Tuesday as villagers protested against the nodal officer demanding immediate grant of bus passes.

The spot was visited by Tahsildar P S Mahesh. However, after calming the villagers, the tahsildar went to check the attendance register at the office, when he, along with other staff at the relief centre were attacked by villagers who chased them and pelted stones at them. The staff and tahsildar took refuge in a room at the centre, when the Kushalnagar police was summoned. Tahsildar Mahesh suffered injuries on his head and was taken to government hospital.

“Over 40 to 50 villagers chased and pelted stones at me. However, I recognise two people - Sanjeeva and Suresh,” stated Mahesh in the FIR filed at Kushalnagar police station.Meanwhile, Makkanduru residents Sanjeeva and Chitra, who stay at Valmiki Bhavan, were shifted to Kushalnagar hospital after they claimed to have suffered injuries. In a statement given to Kushalnagar police, Sanjeeva accused tahsildar of slapping him.