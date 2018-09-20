Youths attack rape accused in Karnataka hospital

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/GOKAK: Tension prevailed at the district hospital in the city on Wednesday after a group of youths attacked a man arrested in connection with the rape of a minor in Gokak. He had been brought to the hospital by police for a medical test when the attack took place. The youths also manhandled police personnel.

Basavaraj Bosale who is accused of raping the eight-year-old girl, was injured as the youths thrashed him. According to sources, the surprise attack at the entrance of the hospital shocked the police constables who tried to stop the youths.