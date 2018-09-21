Book Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for sedition, says BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tiff between Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa is turning ugly with BJP leaders on Thursday demanding the state police chief to book Kumaraswamy under sedition charges for his call for mass mutiny against Yeddyurappa.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje addresses mediapersons

in Bengaluru, on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadkeal

BJP deputy leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly Govind Karjol, former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok, party leaders B J Puttaswamy and V Ravikumar, at a joint press conference, strongly condemned Kumaraswamy’s statement exhorting the people for a mass mutiny against Yeddyurappa as a threat to democracy in the state.

They demanded state police DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju to book a sedition case under IPC 124(A) “as Kumaraswamy’s act amounted to sedition, undermining the democratic system of the country.” The CM’s call acted as a trigger for Congress and JD(S) workers to attack Yeddyurappa, the BJP leaders charged. Workers of both the parties staged a protest opposite Yeddyurappa’s residence on Thursday and tried to storm his residence. “They would have attacked Yeddyurappa if they were not stopped by the BJP workers,” Karjol said.

The protest threatened to turn ugly as the protesters and BJP workers almost traded blows with each other before some of the leaders intervened. The BJP leaders accused police of remaining mute spectators while Congress and JD(S) workers were trying to barge into Yeddyurappa’s residence.