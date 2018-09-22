BJP knocks on Governor Vajubhai Vala’s door for action against Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP is in no mood to give the ruling parties a respite in its attack against the coalition government. The party leaders on Friday sought the intervention of Governor Vajubhai Vala to initiate “suitable action to prosecute Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy” for exhorting people to rise in rebellion against BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa.

A delegation, led by Union minister D V Sadananada Gowda, senior leaders Jagaidish Shettar, Shobha Karandlaje and Suresh Kumar met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention.

“Workers of Congress and JD(S) barged into the residence of Yeddyurappa with the intention to attack him on Thursday immediately after Kumaraswamy gave the call. Kumaraswamy, having taken oath under the Constitution to uphold the rule of law, unity and integrity of the country has failed to discharge his duty,” the BJP leaders said in their memorandum.

The Chief Minster’s act constitutes serious offence punishable under sections 121, 121(A), 122, 123 and 124(A) of the Indian Penal Code, the BJP leaders said and urged the Governor to take suitable action to prosecute the Chief Minister.

“Kumaraswamy has lowered the dignity of the office of the Chief Minister. His conduct poses serious threat to our democratic system,” Sadananda Gowda told reporters after meeting the Governor.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders and workers staged a protest against Kumaraswamy and the coalition government at Mysuru Bank Circle in the city. Police had a tough time when the protesters tried to form a human chain which disrupted traffic movement. Similar protests were held in more than 180 Assembly constituencies of the state.

BJP workers, led by MP Shobha Karanlaje and deputy leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly Govind Karjol also met state DG & IGP Neelamani Raju and demanded suitable action to “initiate the prosecution of Kumaraswamy” for inciting the people to revolt against the BJP and Yeddyurappa.