Campaign to save government schools in Karnataka receives enthusiastic response

The aim is to bring in policy changes for improvement of government schools.

BENGALURU: ‘Save government schools’, a campaign started in July this year, has received a good response. The campaign, initiated by social worker and activist Anil Shetty, saw the public being invited to give a missed call in support of government schools in the state. Till date, it has received 2.1 lakh missed calls.  Once the missed call is registered, Shetty and those associated with him call back on that number and get details and inputs from them. Meanwhile, those who have given missed calls will be updated about the activities.

Speaking about the campaign, Shetty said, “This campaign won't stop ... it will be an ongoing process to save and improve the condition of government schools. And then, a day would come when everyone would talk about government schools.”

Meanwhile, along with the campaign, Shetty is setting up an organisation called “Save  government school campaign committee." He said,  “There is a lack of awareness among public about government schools.  Anybody who is interested in changing the image of government schools in the state can join the organisation.”

The aim is to bring in policy changes for improvement of government schools. They are even demanding a debate on the new education policy report submitted by Dr K Kasturirangan in the upcoming legislature session.

“I studied up to Class 12 in a government school ... the school in which I studied till Class 4 in my native in Kundapura taluk shutdown. The aim of this campaign is to create awareness among people that even those who have studied in government schools have achieved big in life. Government schools are looked down upon, and we want to bring back their glory by improving the quality of education,” says Shetty.

As a part of the campaign, a dedicated website will be launched soon. Also, a dedicated anthem for the campaign is ready. Those who have worked for government schools and those who have adopted government schools for the purpose of improving infrastructure and education quality will be given awards.

