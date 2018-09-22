Home States Karnataka

JD(S) banks on Speaker Ramesh Kumar to foil BJP's alleged ‘poaching’ attempts

JD(S) is looking up to Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar to foil the saffron party’s alleged attempts to unleash its ‘Operation Lotus’.

Published: 22nd September 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 04:25 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The power games being played out by coalition partners Congress-JD(S) on one side and the opposition BJP on the other is turning murkier. While the BJP approached Governor Vajubhai Vala seeking his intervention to put Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the dock, the JD(S) is looking up to Legislative Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar to foil the saffron party’s alleged attempts to unleash its ‘Operation Lotus’.

Ramesh Kumar

The JD(S) has, in a letter to Ramesh Kumar on Friday, urged immediate action against the political leaders, activists and office-bearers of any political party trying to lure some Congress and JD(S) MLAs with “inducements and intimidation”, and make these MLAs resign to bring down the coalition government.

JD(S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu has, in his letter, stated that it is the duty of the Speaker to protect the ideals and principles of parliamentary democratic system both inside and outside the house of legislature.

The JD(S) move is seen as a strategy to checkmate any attempts to lure the MLAs of coalition parties to resign and bring down the government as the Speaker is vested with vast discretionary powers in accepting such resignations. The Speaker is also vested with powers to initiate probe or suitable legal action against those who undermine the democratic system by using unfair means to effect the resignations from MLAs, Ramesh Babu told Express.

